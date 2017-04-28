Stolen credit cards used for nearly $8,000 shopping spree

Several stolen credit cards were used for a $7,984 shopping spree at four separate stores in the Bluffton area, Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies said.
At least four suspects used the cards to buy merchandise at Target, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Adidas, and Saks OFF 5th, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.
Investigators have surveillance footage of three of the suspects, who are described as a white female, a young black female and a young black male.
The white female is believed to be approximately 40 to 60 years old, between 5-feet-6-inches and 5-feet-7-inches tall, and between 150 and 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on the suspects can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 843-255-3309.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
