These cool shades got the five-finger discount

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two men who allegedly shoplifted $2,450 worth of merchandise Thursday evening from two Sunglass Hut locations in the Tanger Outlets off U.S. 278 in greater Bluffton.
The suspects were spotted on security footage stealing the goods and “fleeing the area in a burgundy Chrysler 200 with a Florida tag,” according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
One suspect is described as a blond white male between 30 and 35 years old. He is between 6 feet and 6-feet-3-inches tall, and weighs between 225 and 250 pounds, the release said.
The second suspect is a dark-haired but balding white or Hispanic male between 30 and 40 years old. He is between 5-feet-8-inches and 6 feet tall, and weighs between 175 and 220 pounds.
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 843-255-3307.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments