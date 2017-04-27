Hilton Head double-homicide suspect waives bond hearing

The man accused of shooting and killing his two roommates at their Muddy Creek Road on April 2 waived his bond hearing on Wednesday, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Malcolm Melton, 30, waived the hearing before Judge Carmen Mullen in Beaufort County Court, the solicitor’s office said.
Melton faces two counts of murder and two additional counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the deaths of Marcol McNair, 25, and Quincy King, 20, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.
Melton received a combined bond of $25,615 for an unlawful firearm carry charge and a simple possession of marijuana charge, the records show.
Though he waived the initial bond hearing, Melton could request bond on the more serious charges at a later date, the solicitor’s office said.
He remains in custody at the detention center.
The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. at 54 Muddy Creek Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Melton was arrested near the scene after he was found with the aid of tracking dogs.
Deputies reported he had a semi-automatic handgun and a small amount of marijuana.
In a separate release, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators recovered two firearms during a search of the residence — a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol and an M6 semi-automatic rifle.
Investigators later learned the assault rifle had been reported stolen from a Hilton Head apartment on March 27.
Suspected illegal drugs were also found at the residence and sent away for forensic testing, the release said.
