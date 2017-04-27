Hilton Head Island cyclist struck, severely injured in late-night hit-and-run

A male bicyclist was severely injured Wednesday night on Hilton Head Island and the S.C. Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of the vehicle, who drove away.

The collision happened around 11 p.m. on Marshland Road in the area of Evelina Road, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2002 to 2005 Ford Explorer, possibly with XLT, Eddie Bauer or Limited Edition trim, the release said.

The exact color of the vehicle is unknown, but the Explorer may have damage on the front passenger side bumper and fender area. It could also be missing part of the wheel trim and fog lamp bevel.

The victim, whose identify was not available, was transported to a hospital with severe injuries, Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern said Thursday.

Southern said he does not have information on whether the cyclist was on a bike path or riding in the roadway. There is no mention of whether the man was wearing reflective clothing in the Highway Patrol’s report.

Last year, 11 bicycle and pedestrian fatalities were reported in Beaufort County, nearly double of any of the previous 10 years, according to S.C. Department of Public Safety statistics.

Three of the 11 victims from last year include three cyclists who died on Hilton Head.

One cyclist fatality has been reported so far this year on the island. Deweese Weaver, 78, died at the scene when she was struck on William Hilton Parkway on Feb. 16.

Anyone with information about the Wednesday collision or about the suspect vehicle or driver should call the Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506.

Anonymous tips can also be given through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.