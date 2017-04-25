Crime & Public Safety

April 25, 2017 3:22 PM

Bluffton PD offer free child car seat checks

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

Parents interested in free car seat installations and checks are invited by the Bluffton Police Department to visit its Traffic Team from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Bluffton Self Help.

Members of the traffic team are certified to install child seats and will be available to check seats 39 Sheridan Circle.

Those unable to make Wednesday’s child car seat check may call Joy Nelson at the police department to make an appointment at 843-706-4542.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How domestic violence calls can escalate

How domestic violence calls can escalate 1:02

How domestic violence calls can escalate
'We hope, pray that everyone goes home at night': At the scene of Thursday's Hardeeville officer-involved shooting 3:29

'We hope, pray that everyone goes home at night': At the scene of Thursday's Hardeeville officer-involved shooting
Raw video: Jasper County sheriff discusses officer-involved shootings in Hardeeville 5:29

Raw video: Jasper County sheriff discusses officer-involved shootings in Hardeeville

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos