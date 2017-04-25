Bluffton PD offer free child car seat checks

Parents interested in free car seat installations and checks are invited by the Bluffton Police Department to visit its Traffic Team from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Bluffton Self Help.
Members of the traffic team are certified to install child seats and will be available to check seats 39 Sheridan Circle.
Those unable to make Wednesday’s child car seat check may call Joy Nelson at the police department to make an appointment at 843-706-4542.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
