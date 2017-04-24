Crime & Public Safety

April 24, 2017 4:05 PM

Police report: Exotic dancer tells ex he’s no longer welcome at club

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

A local man caused a disturbance at a Hilton Head Island gentleman’s club and was issued a trespassing notice for bothering his ex-girlfriend, a dancer at the club who broke up with him months ago.

An employee escorted the man out of Centerfolds Gentleman’s Club in the early hours of March 23, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Monday.

He was told he “would not be welcome back,” the report said.

Rather than leaving, the ex-boyfriend sat in his car in the club’s parking lot.

Deputies were called, and the man was sent on his way with a warning from cops “not to return,” according to the report.

