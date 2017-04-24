Man caught with pot tells cops: ‘I’m so high, I forgot I had the marijuana’

When a Bluffton man was busted last month with nearly 40 grams of marijuana in his pockets and stuffed into his underwear, he told Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies, “I’m so high, I forgot I had the marijuana.”
The man, charged with simple possession March 14, was arrested along with a female suspect after a traffic stop near Pin Oak Street and Seventh Avenue in Bluffton, according to a sheriff’s office report released Monday.
During the stop, the man “was under the influence (of marijuana) and struggled to comprehend basic commands,” the report said.
The car, driven by the female, was going 13 mph over the speed limit when deputies pulled the pair over.
“As soon as I exited my patrol vehicle, I smelled the scent of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” a deputy reported.
The driver told the police she and the male passenger had “recently smoked a blunt.”
She had about two grams of pot in a baggie near her feet and was charged with a speed violation and simple possession.
