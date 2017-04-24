Child, 11, reported missing in Savannah

An 11-year-old boy has been reported missing in Savannah.
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department released a statement about the case just after noon Monday.
Shaun Stokes was last seen around 6 p.m. on the 7000 block of Leghorn Street, the department said.
He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, tan pants and white Nike sneakers. He is known to spend time on the 2100 block of Dodge Avenue and the 400 block of Mall Boulevard.
The department said he also has family in Rincon.
If you’ve seen Stokes, call 9-1-1.
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
