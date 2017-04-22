One flown to hospital following Friday Hilton Head home fire

One man was flown to the hospital on Friday after a fire at a Hilton Head home led to injuries.
The blaze was reported around 6:10 p.m. as a brush fire on Brown Thrasher Road in Hilton Head Plantation, according to a Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue news release.
When firefighters arrived, they discovered the fire had spread to the back side of the home.
The resident of the home was injured and was taken by ambulance to the Hilton Head airport before being flown to another hospital.
A dog was also rescued from the residence as firefighters battled the blaze.
The fire appeared to start near an outdoor recreational fire pit and ended with significant damage to the home.
Four engine companies, the fire department’s truck company, three medic units, a battalion chief and an additional chief officers responded to the flames. The fire was under control around 7:50 p.m.
Firefighters advise that a recreational fire never be left unattended and to always make sure the fire is completely extinguished prior to leaving it unattended. Prior to burning, residents are advised to call the automated burn line at 843-341-4714 to learn if burning is allowed on that day.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
