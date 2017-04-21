Teen suspect in St. Helena Island case facing additional charges

A 17-year-old suspect charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and burglary has been additionally charged with kidnapping, attempted robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a woman on St. Helena Island reported being sexually assaulted during a break-in at her home Tuesday.
Darryl Bradley was booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records.
His bond was denied on the criminal sexual-conduct and burglary charges Thursday, according to online Beaufort County court documents.
Bond has not yet been assigned to Bradley on the new charges, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies served the new warrants to Bradley Friday afternoon at the detention center.
Bradley was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a separate Sheriff’s Office news release. He was taken into custody without incident outside a residence on Saturn Circle.
The incident happened Tuesday just after 6 p.m.
The victim told investigators a man came to her front door and asked if she needed yard work done.
The woman declined and thought the man had left only to realize he had entered her home through another unlocked door, the initial Sheriff’s Office news release said. She said the man then pointed a hand gun and sexually assaulted her before running away, the release said.
Anyone with information on the Tuesday incident or who has knowledge of any other crimes possibly committed by Bradley may call Sgt. Jason Malphrus at 843-255-3426.
Anonymous tips may also be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
