April 20, 2017 9:48 AM

Red Cross assists Bluffton family following Monday fire

By Caitlin Turner

The American Red Cross is assisting a family whose Bluffton home was damaged Monday by a fire.

The fire happened at a residence on Pine Burr Road, according to a Red Cross news release.

The Bluffton Township Fire District responded to the blaze and no injuries were reported. However, two adults are being provided with assistance by the Red Cross for finances, food, clothing, lodging and other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

  Comments  

