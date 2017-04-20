Teen suspect charged in St. Helena sexual assault case

A 17-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and burglary after a woman on St. Helena Island reported being sexually assaulted during a break-in at her home on Tuesday.
Darryl Bradley was arrested Wednesday evening after Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained warrants for his arrest from a Beaufort County magistrate, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Details on what led investigators to Bradley have not yet been released.
Bradley was taken into custody without incident outside a residence on Saturn Circle and booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center, the release said. A bond has not yet been assigned to Bradley, according to the jail’s records.
The incident happened on Tuesday just after 6 p.m.
The victim told investigators a man came to her front door and asked if she needed yard work done.
The woman declined and thought the man had left only to realize he had entered her home through another unlocked door, the initial Sheriff’s Office news release said. She said the man then pointed a hand gun and sexually assaulted her before running away, the release said.
