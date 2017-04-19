Jasper County man charged in child porn case

A Jasper County man has been charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Gary Wayne Perkins, 66, of Early Branch, was charged with the five counts — all third degree — on Friday, according to an Attorney General’s Office news release.
Perkins was found in possession of child pornography, the release said.
Each count against him is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
