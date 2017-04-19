Phone scam citing IRS payment targets Bluffton residents

The Bluffton Police Department is warning of a phone scam where the caller claims a warrant is out for the arrest of the resident if he or she do not sent money to the IRS.
The scammers are using a Bluffton Police phone number that will appear on the caller ID, according to a release posted by the department on Nextdoor.
The IRS would not call from the police department, the release said, and residents should not provide private information over the phone should they get such a call.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments