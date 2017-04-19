‘Shady’ suspects: Do you know these Hilton Head Island sunglass thieves?

Beaufort County deputies are attempting to identify two men accused of stealing sunglasses from a Hilton Head Island store earlier this month.
The theft of the shades valued at $320 happened around 5 p.m. April 4 at Coastal Sunglasses in Coligny Plaza, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Anyone with information on the two men may contact Cpl. J. Greninger at 843-255-3308 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
