April 19, 2017 8:25 AM

‘Shady’ suspects: Do you know these Hilton Head Island sunglass thieves?

By Caitlin Turner

Beaufort County deputies are attempting to identify two men accused of stealing sunglasses from a Hilton Head Island store earlier this month.

The theft of the shades valued at $320 happened around 5 p.m. April 4 at Coastal Sunglasses in Coligny Plaza, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Anyone with information on the two men may contact Cpl. J. Greninger at 843-255-3308 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CrimeSC.

