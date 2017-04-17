Suspect in May River fatal crash has prior DUI, reckless driving charges

The Bluffton man charged in connection with a Friday three-vehicle crash that killed a 34-year-old Bluffton real estate agent on May River Road was charged with driving under the influence less than a week before the fatal wreck.

Nikolai K. Wheeler, 27, was charged with two counts of felony DUI, one resulting in death and the the other in great bodily injury, in connection with the Friday crash near the Rose Dhu neighborhood that happened around 5 p.m.

He was also charged with hit-and-run resulting in death, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in great bodily injury and driving under a suspended license.

The latest charges join a prior DUI charge and driving under a suspended license charge filed against Wheeler on April 9, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records. Wheeler was released the same day he was booked into the jail on those charges.

Beaufort County Court records show that Wheeler has a history of traffic charges beginning in 2010 with a reckless driving charge that he pled guilty to.

That charge was followed by two speeding charges in 2012: one for going 10 miles or less over the speed limit and the other for going 15 miles per hour or less over the speed limit.

In 2013, Wheeler was charged with speeding 10 miles per hour or less over the limit. He was also charged speeding in 2016 for going more than 15 miles per hour over the limit but less than 25 miles per hour over the limit, the records show.

The Friday crash killed Cullen Mieczkowski, 34, of Bluffton, who died at the scene. Mieczkowski was a sales consultant with K. Hovnanian Homes, according to his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

An update on the condition of the driver of the third vehicle has not yet been released by the Bluffton Police Department.

Maj. Joseph Manning of the police department said Saturday that witnesses reported Wheeler driving erratically prior to the crash.

“Once they collided, (Wheeler) continued down the road and then crashed his vehicle, where he got on foot and fled,” Manning said.

Wheeler was denied bond by a judge and remains in custody at the detention center.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Mieczkowski’s family with funeral expenses. As of Monday morning, the account had already raised over $9,600 of its $17,500 goal.