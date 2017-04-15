Crime & Public Safety

April 15, 2017 12:22 PM

Paintball guns used in Coligny Beach armed robbery

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

While RBC Heritage celebrations were underway, an armed robbery was taking place at Hilton Head Island’s most popular beach destination Friday night.

Officers responded to Coligny Beach access around 10 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a man being robbed at gunpoint, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Saturday.

According to Bromage, the weapons used are more common for recreation than robbery — paintball guns. But if used in a robbery, Bromage said paintball guns can still be considered a firearm.

Two 16-year-old males were apprehended and charged after a manhunt of the area following the incident, Bromage said.

“A perimeter was established and the area was canvassed,” Bromage said.

The two teens were discovered on a park bench nearby, he said. Paintball guns were discovered on the teens during a search.

One suspect remains at large.

Bromage said the teens have been charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm to perform a violent crime.

He said a backpack was stolen during the incident.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'It was a heinous crime ... he will die in prison.'

'It was a heinous crime ... he will die in prison.' 1:57

'It was a heinous crime ... he will die in prison.'
0:23

"I can't fathom anything worse than that"
Fire official rescues pair in Burton Creek: 'It got a little deeper and I swam a little bit.' 2:21

Fire official rescues pair in Burton Creek: 'It got a little deeper and I swam a little bit.'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos