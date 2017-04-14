3 dogs, snake found in hurt, abandoned in Burton home

Three dogs and snake — all suffering from injuries and signs of neglect — were found Thursday morning in an abandoned Burton home.
A Beaufort County Animal Control employee was sent to the home on Bay Pines Road to investigate a report of multiple dogs loose on the property.
The employee saw one dog on the front porch. But when he approached, the dog “quickly ran back into the open front door,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.
The animal control staffer looked inside to the living room, and saw a second injured dog, the report said.
That’s when the employee called deputies for assistance.
A deputy entered the home and discovered a snake and three dogs, all with “open wounds and no access to food or water,” according to the report.
The animal control employee “took possession of the dogs and the snake in order to provide them the medical attention they needed,” the report said.
There were no people in the home and the electricity had been shut off.
Neighbors told deputies that they hadn’t seen any people at the home for about two weeks.
Deputies learned the names of a possible tenant and owner of the home, but were unable to locate them, according to the report.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments