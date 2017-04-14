Three charged in Bluffton Police, FBI investigation

Three people arrested on drug and fugitive charges Wednesday near the Bluffton Road post office are being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center as an investigation launched by the FBI and Bluffton Police Department continues.
Edwin Jenkins, 29, of Hardeeville, Jason Reeve, 37, of Ellabell, Ga., and Kristen Solomon, 24, of Ridgeland were arrested around 12:30 p.m. in the Bluffton Road and Thurmond Way, according to Maj. Joseph Manning of the police department.
Jenkins was placed on a U.S. Marshall hold and was charged as a fugitive from arrest. Jail records show that Jenkins was released from the facility on Thursday.
Reeve was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute and violating state drug laws. Reeve was also released from the jail on Thursday.
Solomon has been charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, violating state drug laws and is being held on an in-state hold. She has been assigned a bond of $30,000, but remained at the jail on Friday morning.
Information surrounding the arrests has not yet been released due to an ongoing investigation, Manning said. He referred all questions to the FBI.
Attempts to contact the Columbia branch of the FBI about the arrests have not been successful.
