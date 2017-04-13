Crime & Public Safety

April 13, 2017 3:30 PM

Dispatcher named Sea Island Rotary Dispatcher of the Year

By Caitlin Turner

A Beaufort County dispatcher has been named Sea Island Rotary Emergency Services Dispatcher of the Year.

Jacqueline Marks was employed with the Beaufort County Communications Section between April 2014 and August 2015 before she returned to the dispatch team in October of 2015, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.

Since her return, Marks has obtained several certifications to include Emergency Medical Dispatch and is expected to complete a communications training officer course in a month.

She also has served as quality check person for her shift and as a trainer for new personnel.

