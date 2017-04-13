Three suspected overdoses reported to Sheriff’s Office in 24 hours

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate three suspected drug overdoses reported within less than 24 hours in areas south of the Broad River.
The incidents, two reported on Wednesday and another reported early Thursday morning, happened on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton, according to Sheriff’s Office reports.
The first suspected overdose happened on Hilton Head’s Bill Fries Drive around 11:30 a.m. where the male victim was found unconscious in a vehicle parked in a parking lot. EMS at the scene were able to revive the victim and transport him to Hilton Head Hospital, one report said.
The second was reported around 9:45 p.m. on Cambridge Court in Bluffton where an unresponsive female victim was found lying on the floor of a residence. That victim was also taken to the hospital.
The final incident involved a female victim and was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday at an Anchorage Point residence on Hilton Head. The associated report said the victim was found unresponsive in an apartment. Once she was revived by EMS, the woman told first responders that she had taken a “blue pill.” She, too, was taken to the hospital.
Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that all victims appear to be residents and that each case is under investigation. He could not confirm the types of suspected illegal substances involved since any evidence collected during the investigations must first be analyzed.
The reports come two weeks after the Sheriff’s Office hosted a panel to bring to light an uptick in county overdoses caused by heroin-laced with Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opiate.
At the panel, Lt. Renita Berry, director of the Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services Laboratory, said that 71 cases that included heroin or heroin-laced with Fentanyl were investigated by the lab in 2016.
So far this year, Berry said 24 cases have already been investigated.
Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen said on Thursday that his office has received no reports of fatalities connected to the most recent suspected overdose reports.
The county has reported seven overdose deaths so far this year, he said.
