Bluffton PD officers win big at state DUI enforcement awards

Two Bluffton Police officers were recognized Tuesday for their work in reducing the number of drunken drivers on local roadways.
Officers Jeb Fay and Darius Elkin received awards at the recent 12th Annual South Carolina DUI Enforcement Recognition and 2016 DUI Challenge ceremonies held in Columbia, according to a department news release.
Fay received the S.C. Department of Public Safety Officer of the Year Award for his work in DUI arrests, DUI victims services and anti-underage drinking programs for state agencies with 26 to 50 officers.
Fay and Elkin were both awarded the Gold Hero Lapel pin for each making more than 50 DUI arrests last year.
Both officers are assigned to the department’s traffic team.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
