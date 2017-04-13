"I can't fathom anything worse than that"

In this submitted video, 14th Court Solicitor Duffie Stone talks about seeking a life sentence for Joshua Poacher, who was found guilty of two counts of murder and one count each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon in connection with the Aug. 16, 2015, deaths of Kantibhai Patel, 72, and his wife Hansaben Patel, 67, who were living at the Best Western Point South off I-95 where they worked as housekeepers.