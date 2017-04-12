Movers find gun inside mattress while cleaning out a Port Royal residence

A man contracted to clean out a Port Royal residence found more than he bargained for when a revolver fell out of a mattress he was trying to throw away.
The man turned over the silver and black Iver Johnson’s Revolver to the Hilton Head Island branch of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after he and his crew found the weapon on Monday at a residence on Battery Park Drive, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The mattress, he said, had been left behind and the revolver fell from the furniture as he was throwing it in a dumpster.
A deputy took possession of the firearm.
