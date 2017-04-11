Here’s how to help the 97 animals rescued from a Georgia home

A husband and wife from Georgia have been charged with animal cruelty after Effingham County deputies removed 97 animals from the couples home, according to WTOC reporting.
Chris and Lynn Chinni were charged with three counts of animal cruelty after Effingham County deputies found “filthy conditions” inside the home last week, WTOC reports. The animals included dogs, cats, and guinea pigs, and the couple was charged with one count for each species.
The animals have been placed in rescue shelters for care. The Effingham County Animal Shelter is working with several others to help them, including Coastal Pet Rescue, One Love Animal Rescue, F.A.C.T.S. Savannah, Imagine Pet Rescue and Guyton Animal Hospital.
Coastal Pet Rescue has taken in 21 of the dogs, according to its Facebook page. The pets are not yet up for adoption, but donations are being accepted to help with their treatment and care, and Coastal Pet Rescue is accepting applications for adoption.
