5 years later, no arrests made in Grays Hill man’s killing

It’s been five years since Octavious Moultrie, 23, was shot to death in Seabrook. And authorities appear no closer to making an arrest in the case.
Moultrie, of the Grays Hill community of Beaufort, was found shot multiple times outside a home on Fawnwood Lane on April 10, 2012 and later died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
The only witness accounts of the incident claim two black men began shooting at Moultrie, chased after him when he fled and were later seen fleeing the area in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.
If you have any information regarding the case, call Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the sheriff’s office for information leading to the arrest.
