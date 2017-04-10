A birthday party at this ball park took a dark turn Sunday evening
Two men were shot at a birthday party at this Bruce K. Smalls Drive ball park Sunday, April 9, 2017 evening. Both remained hospitalized Monday morning. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office found firearms and shells at the scene.
Joan McDonoughStaff video
More Videos
0:42
A birthday party at this ball park took a dark turn Sunday evening
0:50
It's an apology ... we want our money back
0:59
Family remembers man found in Burton park pond
1:31
Divers retrieve body from Burton pond
0:32
Scene of Tuesday night Hilton Head Gardens shooting
0:45
Two men were killed in a shooting on Hilton Head on Sunday, this is where it happened
1:26
Sheriff and coroner on the seriousness of the county's growing opioid problem
2:17
What's the difference between civilian court and military court? This Beaufort lawyer answers
0:48
Fire department has arsenal of equipment to help those not breathing
1:15
Video from the scene of Thursday's Marshland Road fire
0:32
14 surveillance cameras now monitoring downtown Beaufort
0:25
Dogs, guinea pig rescued from fire at Bluffton apartment complex
Staff reporter Wade Livingston interviews Hilton Head Island Inverness Village's residents Ray Pfeiffer and Bill Denninger reaction to PAI Don Christy's sentence on Wed., April 5, 2017 in Charleston, S.C.
Beaufort County Sheriffs Office divers retrieved a body found in a pond at Burton Wells Park Thursday morning. Beaufort County Corners Office is here to identify the deceased person and notify the family.