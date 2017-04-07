Hilton Head vacationer parks car; thief walks off with expensive sneakers

A Hilton Head Island vacationer from Maryland recently reported that a thief broke into his car and walked off with four pairs of pricey Adidas sneakers.
The size 9.5 shoes, valued at $910, were stolen from the locked vehicle sometime between Tuesday night and Thursday night, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.
Nothing else was missing, nor had the vehicle “been rummaged through,” the report said.
The car was undamaged and the victim told police “he was unsure how the unknown suspect could have entered his vehicle,” according to the report.
Deputies searched the area around car. They found no evidence, finger prints or security camera footage that would help point them toward a suspect, the report said.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
