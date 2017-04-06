Staff reporter Wade Livingston interviews Hilton Head Island Inverness Village's residents Ray Pfeiffer and Bill Denninger reaction to PAI Don Christy's sentence on Wed., April 5, 2017 in Charleston, S.C.
Wade LivingstonStaff video
More Videos
0:50
It's an apology ... we want our money back
0:59
Family remembers man found in Burton park pond
1:31
Divers retrieve body from Burton pond
0:32
Scene of Tuesday night Hilton Head Gardens shooting
0:45
Two men were killed in a shooting on Hilton Head on Sunday, this is where it happened
1:26
Sheriff and coroner on the seriousness of the county's growing opioid problem
2:17
What's the difference between civilian court and military court? This Beaufort lawyer answers
0:48
Fire department has arsenal of equipment to help those not breathing
1:15
Video from the scene of Thursday's Marshland Road fire
0:32
14 surveillance cameras now monitoring downtown Beaufort
0:25
Dogs, guinea pig rescued from fire at Bluffton apartment complex
Beaufort County Sheriffs Office divers retrieved a body found in a pond at Burton Wells Park Thursday morning. Beaufort County Corners Office is here to identify the deceased person and notify the family.
Javonte Colleton, 22, of Burton was found deceased in a pond in Burton Wells Park Thursday morning. His aunt Shannon Franklin and cousin Takeisha Sumpter remember him as a loving young man who didn't let his wheelchair slow him down.