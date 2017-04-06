Family remembers man found in Burton park pond

Javonte Colleton, 22, of Burton was found deceased in a pond in Burton Wells Park Thursday morning. His aunt Shannon Franklin and cousin Takeisha Sumpter remember him as a loving young man who didn't let his wheelchair slow him down.
Joan McDonough Staff video
Beaufort County Sheriffs Office divers retrieved a body found in a pond at Burton Wells Park Thursday morning. Beaufort County Corners Office is here to identify the deceased person and notify the family.

