Sheriff’s Office report offers details of Tuesday’s wreck near Hilton Head bridge

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report on the Tuesday two-vehicle crash at the base of the Hilton Head Island bridge details how the wreck happened.
The crash resulted in four people being taken to the hospital - one of them by helicopter - after a Toyota Scion and a Kia Optima collided on U.S. 278, according to the report.
The crash was reported around 10 a.m. in the west bound lanes of the highway and blocked traffic in both directions for over an hour.
In the report, a deputy wrote that the S.C. Highway Patrol’s investigation revealed that the driver of the Toyota was traveling east bound and swerved to avoid an object in the roadway.
The driver lost control, crossed the center median and struck the Kia, which then struck a tree.
The driver of the Toyota was flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah. The three other injured people were taken to Hilton Head Hospital by EMS.
It took emergency responders about 45 minutes to free occupants from both vehicles, according to Capt. Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District.
The Highway Patrol has yet to release condition updates for those involved in the wreck, or whether any charges will be filed.
