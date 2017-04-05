How much time did PAI’s Don Christy get when he was sentenced today?

CHARLESTON — A federal judge has sentenced the former owner of a Hilton Head Island property management firm to two years in prison for his role in defrauding his clients of millions of dollars.
Don Christy, 74, who formerly owned Property Administrators, Inc., was also ordered to pay more than $3.6 million in restitution when he appeared in District Court before Judge David C. Norton on Wednesday.
Christy’s attorney, Mike Macloskie, said his client was genuinely sorry for his wrongdoing. During Wednesday’s hearing, Macloskie told Norton that his Christy would be “a perfect candidate for probation” before the judge handed down the sentence.
Shortly before sentencing Christy, Norton addressed Macloskie’s suggestion: “Anybody that steals $3.6 million from his clients doesn’t get probation.”
“There’s no way in the world,” Norton said.
In addition to the prison time and restoring, Norton also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and serve a three-year supervised release period.
Christy will make restitution payments of $400 a month following his release from prison.
Ray Pfeiffer, president of Inverness Village, one of the regimes Christy defrauded, called those payments a “moot point,” worrying that Christy would never be able to pay back the money.
“It’s an empty sentence,” he said.
Federal prosecutor Rhett DeHart said it was “a sad case” and that he was “glad it’s over.”
He declined to comment further.
Christy did not speak with the press after the hearing.
Macloskie reiterated that his client was genuinely remorseful and looked forward to being a productive citizen upon his release. Christy — the former Property Administrators Inc. owner who in May pleaded guilty to one count of federal wire fraud — was supposed to have been sentenced in February, but District Court Judge David C. Norton declined to do so since Christy had not yet provided a full financial disclosure.
Christy orchestrated a years-long scheme during which he and his accountant, Lisa Arnold, made unauthorized transfers from clients’ accounts, overcharged them with bogus “advance management fees” and prepared false financial statements in an attempt to cover up the embezzlement.
In February, Arnold accepted a plea deal from Assistant U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart and helped build the case against her former boss. She received two years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of misprision of a felony — meaning that she knew a crime was being committed but failed to report it to authorities.
Most of the stolen money was used to cover PAI’s payroll after the company began to experience financial hardship in 2007, federal prosecutors said in May.
Christy’s business closed its doors in February 2015 without notice, locking 21 property owners’ associations and regimes on Hilton Head out of their financial records. Federal investigators quickly determined that money was missing from some of the bank accounts the company managed.
The news was especially jarring to regimes that had been under Christy’s management since the early 1970s, the height of the mid-island development boom.
He also served as chairman of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce board in 1974 and grew his business well beyond the south end of the island, into Bluffton and Georgia, before closing shop.
This story will be updated.
Comments