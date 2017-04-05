High-end handbags stolen from Hilton Head apartment

A Hilton Head woman is without over $10,000 in items after her apartment was burglarized over the weekend.
The woman’s Folly Field Road home was broken into between 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
When she arrived home, she found a an outdoor key safe open and her closet in disarray. The only items missing were an iPhone 7 valued at $700 and two Louis Vuitton purses with a combined value of $10,000.
The woman told a deputy that she suspected an ex-boyfriend who, she said, “had not taken their breakup well,” the report said.
The deputy found no signs of forced entry.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments