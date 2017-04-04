Sheriff’s Office searching for shooting suspect near Hilton Head Gardens

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has asked residents near Hilton Head Gardens to temporarily avoid the area after reports of shots fired and a gunshot victim was found.
Deputies responded to Southwood Park a little before 8 p.m. after shots were reportedly fired, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Shortly after the shots were reported, a gunshot victim arrived at Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Deputies were still searching for the unidentified suspect with dogs around 9:30 p.m., an updated release said. Witnesses said he fled into the wooded area toward Matthews Drive and Woodlake Villas.
The suspect was described as an African American man between 6 feet and 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a medium to heavy build, short hair and a goatee-style beard. He was wearing a plaid shirt, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg and was being treated at the Hilton Head Island Regional Medical Center.
Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch by dialing 911.
Comments