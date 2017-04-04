Crime & Public Safety

April 4, 2017 3:40 PM

Do you know these women? They’re accused of stealing $400 in clothing from Tanger 2?

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seaarching for four women accused of walking out of a Tanger 2 Outlets store on Monday without paying for $400 in merchandise.

The women entered Osh Kosh B’Gosh around 7:30 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Each carried a bag from another Tanger Outlet store.

Once all four were in the store, each went to a different area and began stacking clothing in a corner of the store before stuffing it into the bags they carried.

Anyone with information about the theft may contact Cpl. J. Garcia at 843-255-3309.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

