Do you know these women? They’re accused of stealing $400 in clothing from Tanger 2?

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seaarching for four women accused of walking out of a Tanger 2 Outlets store on Monday without paying for $400 in merchandise.
The women entered Osh Kosh B’Gosh around 7:30 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Each carried a bag from another Tanger Outlet store.
Once all four were in the store, each went to a different area and began stacking clothing in a corner of the store before stuffing it into the bags they carried.
Anyone with information about the theft may contact Cpl. J. Garcia at 843-255-3309.
