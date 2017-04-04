Bond hearing scheduled for suspect in Hilton Head double homicide

A bond hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing his two roommates at their Muddy Creek Road home on Hilton Head Island on Sunday has been scheduled for later this month.
Malcolm Melton, 30, is scheduled to appear before a Beaufort County General Sessions Court judge on April 27, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
He faces two counts of murder charges and two additional counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the deaths of Marcol McNair, 25, and Quincy King, 20, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.
Melton also faces charges of unlawful carry of a firearm and marijuana possession for which he has been assigned a combined bond of $25,615.
The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. at 54 Muddy Creek Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Melton was arrested near the scene after he was found with the aid of tracking dogs.
Deputies reported he was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun and a small amount of marijuana.
In a separate release, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators recovered two firearms during a search of the residence — a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol and an M6 semi-automatic rifle.
Investigators later learned the assault rifle had been reported stolen from a Hilton Head apartment on March 27.
Suspected illegal drugs were also found at the residence and sent away for forensic analysis.
Anyone with information about the shootings may contact Cpl. Seth Reynells at 843-255-3709 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
