Hardeeville men charged after Bluffton traffic stop finds drugs, loaded pistols

Two Hardeeville men were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center on Friday after a traffic stop revealed large amounts of Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Xanax and two loaded pistols.
Bluffton Police charged Mark Martin Jr., 25, with possession with intent to distribute and unlawful carry of a gun after the vehicle he was in was pulled over on an improper turn violation around 6:45 p.m. on Buck Island Road, according to a police department news release.
Thomas Wallace Jr., 23, who was also in the vehicle, was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon.
As a police department detective approached the vehicle, the pair were “acting very suspicious in making movements toward the floor of the vehicle,” the release said.
A search of the vehicle was conducted after conversations with Martin and Wallace and the drugs and pistols were located, the release said.
Both were taken to the detention center. According to the jail’s records, Martin was released on Saturday after posting bail on a $30,000 bond, and Wallace was released on Monday after posting bail on a $5,000 bond.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments