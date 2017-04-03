Victims, alleged shooter identified in Hilton Head double homicide

The two victims of a double homicide reported on Sunday on Hilton Head Island and the alleged shooter have been identified.
The shooting took place at 54 Muddy Creek Road around 6:30 p.m. and claimed the lives of Marcol McNair, 25, and Quincy King, 20, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The alleged shooter has been identified as Malcolm Melton, 30, who was arrested near the scene after he was found following a tracking dogs search with a semi-automatic handgun and a small amount of marijuana .
On Monday morning, Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained warrants for Melton’s arrest on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was also charged with marijuana possession.
Investigators will serve Melton with the warrants sometime on Monday morning, the release said. According to Beaufort County Detention Center records, Melton is in custody at the jail and has not yet been assigned a bond..
The handgun found in Melton’s possession will undergo forensic examination to determine if it is the murder weapon, the news release said.
McNair, King and Melton lived together, the release said.
Circumstances surrounding the shootings remain under investigation.
An autopsy for both victims have been scheduled for Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to determine cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about the shootings may contact Cpl. Seth Reynells at 843-255-3709 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
