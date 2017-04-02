Crime & Public Safety

April 2, 2017 9:02 AM

Missing person on Hilton Head Island believed to be on foot

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office began looking for a missing man around 6 a.m. on Sunday on Hilton Head Island, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The 56-year-old man is belived to be on foot in the area of Wells East in Spanish Wells possibly wearing a blue robe, according to the release. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 210 lbs.

Anyone with information can call dispatch at 843-524-2777. The community should expect increased law enforecement presence in the area.

This story will be updated.

843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

