Missing person on Hilton Head Island believed to be on foot

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office began looking for a missing man around 6 a.m. on Sunday on Hilton Head Island, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The 56-year-old man is belived to be on foot in the area of Wells East in Spanish Wells possibly wearing a blue robe, according to the release. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 210 lbs.
Anyone with information can call dispatch at 843-524-2777. The community should expect increased law enforecement presence in the area.
This story will be updated.
