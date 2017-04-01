Man charged with DUI after driving through parking lot with car alarm sounding in Shelter Cove Plaza

A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after he was reported to have been driving through a parking lot with his car alarm sounding.
The incident occurred on Wednesday shortly before noon in the Whole Foods parking lot at Shelter Cove Plaza on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Report.
After stopping the man, officers noticed an empty vodka bottle in the vehicle.
Initially, the man said he didn’t have any vodka, but did say he’d had “one Bud Light bottle,” according to the report.
Later, after reportedly failing a field sobriety test and being transported to the sheriff’s office substation on Hilton Head, the man said he’d earlier had a couple of vodka drinks.
During the sobriety test, the man kept losing his balance and almost fell over, the report said.
Later, at the substation, he was disoriented and didn’t know what time it was.
He provided a breath sample of 0.12 and was arrested for first offense driving under the influence.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
Comments