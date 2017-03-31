Deputy finds Hilton Head man ‘covered in blood’ after alleged Wednesday night attack

A Hilton Head Island man was injured late Wednesday night after he was struck on the head by two men he told a deputy he could not identify.
A deputy arrived at the man’s Vanessa Lane home around 11 p.m. and found the man in his driveway “covered in blood,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man said he was returning home from a restaurant when a green pickup truck pulled in to his driveway. He said two Hispanic males got out and asked him where “Jose” was.
The man told the pair he did not know a “Jose” and as he went to get the truck’s license plate number, one of the two hit him over the head, possibly with a bottle, the report said. The two fled in the truck down Dillon Road, the man said.
The only description he could provide was that one was wearing a black shirt and the other a white shirt, the report said.
A neighbor of the victim said he heard arguing and saw a green Dodge pickup truck leave the front of the man’s house. After seeing his neighbor was injured, he called 911.
The man was taken to Hilton Head Hospital and deputies were unable to locate the suspects.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
