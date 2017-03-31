Man flown to hospital Wednesday after being found with head injury on Bluffton roadway

A man was flown to a Savannah hospital early Wednesday morning after he was found lying in a Bluffton roadway bleeding from the head.
When Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to Alljoy Road around 1 a.m., they found a woman standing over the man giving him aid, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman said she and a friend had been walking down the road when they saw the man, who she identified as her neighbor, on the ground with a wound on the back of his head.
The man was “in and out of consciousness” and when he woke once, he said he was “fine,” the report said.
A deputy also noted that the man smelled of alcohol.
The man was eventually flown to the hospital after receiving initial treatment at the scene.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments