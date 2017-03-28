Beaten and robbed, victim reports attack by three men on Hilton Head

A man walking to an apartment located in Hilton Head Gardens early Saturday morning reported being attacked and beaten by three men before he was robbed.
The victim told a deputy who met him at a Hilton Head Hospital on Saturday that he was walking home from a tavern around 12 a.m. when three males approached him and said “give up the money,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man said he was then beaten with what felt like a baseball bat. As he fell to the ground, one of the men robbed him of $180, the report said.
The victim said he saw the three run toward U.S. 278, the report said.
He was able to eventually get back to the apartment and awoke the next morning to find he was still bleeding. He then got a ride to the hospital.
Several security cameras in the area of Southwood Park Drive did not capture the incident, the report said.
The deputy noted that the victim’s legs were badly bruised and had lacerations that appeared to be made with an edged object.
The man did not describe the suspects in the report, but did say that he wishes to pursue charges should they be found.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
