Fire marshal: No propane tank involved in Bluffton man’s death

The blast that killed a Bluffton man March 19 at his Hampton Lake home was caused by a grill burner that had been left on rather than the propane tank explosion initially reported by Bluffton Police, a local fire official said Monday.
Bluffton Township Fire District fire marshal Dan Wiltse said Monday that Joseph Michalcewicz, 70, died after the explosion at his 15 Anchor Bay Court Home when a burner on the outdoor grill had been left on. The grill, Wiltse said, was connected to an underground propane system buried on the other side of Michalcewicz’s home.
“There was no propane tank involved,” Wiltse said. “The incident was ruled accidental.”
When asked what sparked the burner on the grill, Wiltse said he could not comment.
Wiltse said in his experience he has never seen an explosion like this onen and added that the type of propane system involved is leak tested upon installation. No leak has been found, he said.
The Bluffton Police Department’s initially said Michalcewicz died as the result of a propane tank for a grill exploding. Wiltse said the underground propane tank remains fully intact.
Michalcewicz died at Coastal Carolina Hospital after the explosion just before 7 p.m., according to Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen and Bluffton Police Department spokeswoman Joy Nelson.
Nelson said Michalcewicz’s wife was also home at the time of the incident. She was not injured.
In a police department report, an officer noted that the grill on the back porch was lying on the floor. A portion of the countertop was also on the floor, and “there was debris from the explosion covering all of the back porch as well.”
More debris from the grill was found in the back yard and the pond nearby, the report said.
Deputy Coroner David Ott said on Friday that Michalcewicz died as a result of blunt force trauma.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments