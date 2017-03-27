Fire department has arsenal of equipment to help those not breathing

A Beaufort woman who escaped a fire in her home around 11:30 a.m., March 15, 2017, talked about the experience, which included rescuing two cousins, ages 2 and 4, who were about to take naps in one of the bedrooms.
Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner comments on the concerns expressed by protesters about the possibility of restarting a 287(g) task force within the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office had a 287(g) task force from 2007 until 2013.
About 75 people gathered outside the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office in Beaufort on March 14, 2017, to protest Sheriff P.J. Tanner's plan to allow a team of deputies to act as federal immigration agents, as part of the so-called 287(g) program.
More than 100 people gathered during lunch hour March 14, 2017, outside the U.S. Post Office in Bluffton to protest Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner's request to reinstate the agency's partnership with ICE under the controversial 287(g) program.
A fast-moving forest fire burned five acres in Hardeeville late Friday afternoon. The fire was just off John Smith Road about a mile from U.S. 278. We were on scene as workers with the South Carolina Forestry Commission helped build a fire line around the blaze.