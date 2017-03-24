Bike experts gather on Hilton Head Island

Bike enthuisiast from across the Southeast are on Hilton Head Island this week to talk advocacy, trials and safety.
You might also spot them out taking bike tours on the island.
More than 100 attendees South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Flordia have gathered for the first Southeast Biking Symposium, said Ariana Pernice, viuce president of the Hilton Head Island Visitor and Convention Bureau.
“This is an opportunity for us to showcase what we offer,” Pernice said. “It is also a way to learn from other bike enthusiasts.”
The bureau plans to hold the event annually, Pernice said.
Attendees started arriving Thursday and should stay through the event which ends on Saturday.
This story will be updated.
