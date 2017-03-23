Bill limiting scope of Beaufort County’s second most common juvenile offense sent to SC Senate floor

A bill limiting the scope of South Carolina’s controversial “disturbing schools” law has been sent to the Senate floor.
The bill by Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Richland, excludes students from being charged under the law unless they have been suspended or expelled from school but are refusing to leave. An amendment to the bill also calls for school administrators to become involved before a school resource officer is summoned.
In Beaufort County, disturbing schools is the second most common offense connected to juvenile referrals to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice after assault, according to the most recent county report from S.C. DJJ.
Currently the offense is defined as to “disturb in any way or in any place the students or teachers” or “act in an obnoxious manner” on school property, according to state statute.
McLeod called the bill in its current state a win, after facing some initial opposition to the idea of excluding students from being charged under the law.
It was initially amended – despite McLeod’s reservations – during an earlier hearing to allow for students to still be charged under the disturbing schools law, if the student is still misbehaving after teachers and school staff have given repeated, verbal, on-the-spot warnings to stop. That change has now been eliminated.
McLeod has long argued that the law’s original intent was to have suspended or expelled students, or outsiders be charged with the law – not actively enrolled students who are being just being “obnoxious.”
McLeod introduced the proposal to change the law after a Spring Valley High School student was arrested for refusing to put away her cell phone. The school resource officer who arrested her was fired from his job, after another student recorded video of the arrest in which the officer is depicted tossing the student from her seat.
The disturbing schools law also contributed to three of Beaufort County’s schools to be among the top places for crime reports to be filed in the county in recent years, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reported last year.
