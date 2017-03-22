How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

In a conversation with reporter Wade Livingston on March 9, 2017, Beaufort County sheriff P.J. Tanner said that in no way did his office try to stop a planned protest by a local group next week, calling that suggestion "ridiculous." Lowcountry Indivisible is planning to protest Tanner’s desire to revive a controversial immigration-law-enforcement task force known as 287(g), which allows specially trained deputies to enforce federal immigration law — including investigation, apprehension or detention of immigrants who are in the United States illegally — under Immigration and Customs Enforcement supervision.