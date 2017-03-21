Bluffton man charged with arson of his Pine Ridge home after Monday morning fire

A Bluffton man has been charged with second-degree arson after he allegedly set his home on fire on Monday morning.
Kevin Wild, 34, was charged after the fire destroyed 3 Bristlestone Court in the Pine Ridge community. No injuries were reported in the fire that was reported around 9:15 a.m., according to the Bluffton Township Fire District.
According to the Bluffton Police Department, Wild, the homeowner, lived at the home with a roommate and provided several different accounts of how the fire began when questioned by investigators.
A fire arson dog from Burton Fire Rescue was brought to the scene along with investigators of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to collaborate with the police department.
During that investigation, it was determined that an accelerant was used, a police department news release said.
Wild was released from the detention center around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the jail’s website. Any bond information for Wild has not yet been posted to the Beaufort County Court’s website.
