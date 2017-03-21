Crime & Public Safety

If you see a bunch of cops in Okatie Wednesday, don’t panic. It’s only a drill

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and several other county agencies will conduct a terrorism readiness exercise in Okatie on Wednesday.

The exercise will be held at Widgeon Point Preserve at 43 Okatie Highway, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The department will be joined by the Bluffton Police Department, the Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue Division, the Bluffton Township Fire District, Beaufort County EMS and the Lady’s Island and Burton fire districts.

Motorists in the area can expect increased law enforcement as the agencies work to develop cooperation and familiarity between departments in preparation for a real terrorist threat or other major event.

